× Weekend Events: Innsbrook After Hours, Dogwood Dell, Harley Davidson Benefit Concert

RICHMOND, Va. — Bud Light Presents Innsbrook After Hours 2018.

Saturday, June 30, Innsbrook After Hours Concert Series, Ludacris with special guests TBA, Gates open: 5pm, Music begins around 6pm. July 7th – Billy Currington, gates open 3pm; July 25, gates open 5pm – The Temptations & The Four Tops; July 28, gates open 5pm – Nelly; August 22, gates open 5pm – ZZ Top; August 23, gates open 5pm – Kool & The Gang; September 12, gates open 5pm – Ziggy Marley & steep Pulse; All ages are welcome. All seats in Gold Circle require tickets. In general admission lawn, kids 10 and under are free with paying adult. Details http://innsbrookafterhours.com/

62nd annual Festival of heArts at Dogwood Dell

June 29, 8pm – English Channel; July 30, 8pm – Plunky & Oneness; July 1, 5:30pm – Balalaika Orchestra; July 4, 6pm – Independence Day Celebration, Fireworks after concerts; July 6, 8pm – Michael Hawkins; July 8, 5pm – Gospel Music Fest with The Belle. For a complete list of concerts and events call 804-646-DELL

Henrico County’s Red, White and Lights

A Fourth of July celebration at Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road, Henrico. Event opens at 4:30pm, featuring the Richmond Symphony, family activities, entertainment, Plunky and Oneness, food trucks and a fireworks and laser-light show. Emcee Kelli Lemon. Details visit https://henrico.us/calendar/red-white-lights/

CarMax Free Fourth at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Free admission on July 4 for the CarMax Free Fourth, features the Butterflies LIVE! Exhibition, children’s activities in the Children’s Garden, including WaterPlay. Dress in Red, white and Blue for a parade around the Children’s Garden. Garden open at 5, live music from 1-4, and Parade 2pm. Butterflies Line will close at 3:30. Get more information at http://www.lewisginter.org/event/carmax-free-fourth-of-july/

Richmond Harley Davidson Benefit Concert, on behalf of the Childhelp Alice C. Tyler Village and the children in their care, so each child has a chance at a brighter future.with performances from professional wrestler, model and country singer Mickie James, and national sensation Odyssey Road – Tribute to Journey headlining the show. The concert is Friday, June 29, from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., at Richmond Harley-Davidson, 1220 Harley Club Drive, Ashland. Tickets are $20.00 and are available at Richmond Harley Davidson, or can be purchased at the concert or can purchase Will Call tickets at 540-212-1272 with a credit card or you can make a donation. Children under 12 admitted Free. For more information call Childhelp at 540-399-5076 or email whardman@childhelp.org or https://www.childhelp.org/harleydavidson/