Where you can see fireworks this Fourth of July

There are plenty of opportunities this Independence Day to see fireworks! In addition to the planned events, breweries and bars in Scott’s Addition will be hosting parties around the grand finale fireworks show at the Diamond.

Saturday, June 30 – July 4

Fireworks at Kings Dominion

When: June 30 through July 4

Where: 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, Virginia

Cost: price of admission to park.

Kings Dominion will offer free admission to the park for active and retired military, as well as veterans with honorable or medical discharge, and discount tickets for friends and family.

Monday, July 3 – July 5

Busch Gardens celebrates Independence Day

When: July 3, 4, 5 from 9:30 p.m.- 9:45 p.m.

Where: 1 Busch Gardens Blvd, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Cost: price of admission to park.

Visitors can reserve a picnic or river cruise for viewing the fireworks for an additional fee.

Wednesday, July 4

Colonial Heights Fireworks

When: 9 p.m. (rain date: July 5)

Where: 116 Southgate Square/off Charles Dimmock Parkway, Best viewing spots will be off Interstate 95, Exit 53 or 54 in the Southgate Square/Wal-Mart Area. Roslyn Landing Park will be closed from sunrise on the day of the fireworks display until the following day.

Cost: FREE

Bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Dogwood Dell Fourth of July Celebration

When: 7:30 p.m. (fireworks at dusk)

Where: Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, 600 S Boulevard, Richmond VA 23220

What: Enjoy a free family Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell with Carillon bells and Richmond Concert Band. Come a bit early to get a seat within the Dell, bring the family and friends, and of course your picnic supper. The concert begins at 7:30pm, just after the Carillon concert.

Fourth at the Fort, Independence Day Celebration

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (fireworks at 9:30 p.m.)

Where: Williams Stadium, 836-898 Lee Ave, Fort Lee VA 23801

Cost: FREE

Admission and parking are free and open to the general public. KidZone tickets are $1 each or $20 for an unlimited access armband. To access Fort Lee for this event, drivers must be able to show a Driver’s License, current vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Adult passengers must show a Driver’s License or other government-issued photo identification. All vehicles are subject to search. The Fort says no pets, glass, backpacks, coolers, smoking, and tailgating.

Flying Squirrels Fireworks at the Diamond

When: Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and first pitch is 6:35 p.m.

Where: 3001 N Boulevard, Richmond

What: The Squirrels take on the Akron Rubber Ducks, followed by a fireworks extravaganza after the game.

Cost: $8 general admission or $10 general admission insurance

Goochland Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9 p.m. (rain date: July 5)

Where: Goochland Sports Complex — 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland

Cost: FREE

What: Bring the whole family and enjoy a night under the stars with Goochland’s fireworks. Park, picnic and watch the fireworks. No tailgating and alcohol prohibited.

Red, White, and Lights

When: Starts at 5 p.m. (fireworks and light show at 9:15 p.m.)

Where: Dorey Park at 2999 Darbytown Road

Cost: Free

What: Event usually held at Meadow Farm Museum but has moved this year. Family friendly event with the Richmond Symphony’s Big Tent. There will be food for sale, and soft coolers are allowed with outside food allowed — no alcohol though.

5-8 p.m. – Family Fun Zone

5 p.m. – DJ Lonnie B and Emcee Kelli Lemon

6 p.m. – Plunky & Oneness

8 p.m. – Richmond Symphony

9:15 p.m. – Fireworks & Laser-Light Show

Rockett’s Red Glare

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Rockett’s Landing

Cost: Free

What: This is the culmination of three days of festivities, including EVP Pro Beach Volleyball Championships, Restaurant RiVAlry, and RockZILLA Junior Challenge. The event does not allow pets or outside food and coolers. There will be food and beer trucks.