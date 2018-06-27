Prayer vigil for missing Dinwiddie teen held where K-9 tracked her scent

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Well more than 100 people showed up to a vigil to pray for the safe return of a Dinwiddie High teenager last seen on Monday.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 17-year-old Ke’Asia Adkins was last seen early Monday morning at her Sentry Hill Court home in North Dinwiddie.

She was reported missing when she didn’t show up for cheer practice, according to her family.

“Sometime Monday morning her phone went dead,” Adkin’s sister Kendra Green stated. “Since, no response and straight to voicemail.”

On Tuesday, her family said a Dinwiddie Sheriff’s deputy with a K-9 tracked Ke’Asia’s scent to a car wash located at the intersection AP Hill Drive and Boydton Plank Road.

The car wash is a three minute walk from the teen’s home.

Adkin’s family said at this point it’s still unknown if she left with someone.

“I love my daughter. I love my child. I just want her to come home,” Adkin’s mother Vikisha Smith cried. “I don’t care if she thinks she’s going to get in any trouble. I don’t care about none of that. I’m hurting. My soul feels like it’s gone. I need my baby.”

Pastor Belinda Ball and Rashaun Hill, a local youth pastor, led a large group of family members, friends, and members of the Dinwiddie community in prayer at the car wash on Wednesday.

“We are not coming with doubt, but we are coming with faith,” Ball said. “We believe she is well and she’s going to return home well. She’s going to come back healthy and strong with apology.”

Family said Adkins hasn’t texted or called anyone since Monday. She’s never run away before either.

“This is not in her character at all to disappear,” Green said. “If she’s even going to be 10 minutes late she calls and texts my mom to let her know what’s the situation.”

Ke’Asia had just made recently made the varsity cheer team at Dinwiddie High School. Teri Loving is a grandmother to one of the cheerleaders and also an Appomattox Private Investigator who has taken on the case pro Bono.

She said she is doing anything to find a lead or help Dinwiddie Police with this case.

“I think she’s with someone,” Loving said.

If anyone has seen Ke’Asia, please call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.