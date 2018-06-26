Family of missing Dinwiddie High School teen: ‘This is not in her character’

Brendan King will have more details on this story on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A Dinwiddie High School teenager was reported missing when she didn’t show up for cheer practice on Monday.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 17-year-old Ke’Asia Adkins was last seen early Monday morning at her Sentry Hill Court home in North Dinwiddie.

“Sometime Monday morning her phone went dead,” Adkin’s sister Kendra Green stated. “Since, no response and straight to voicemail.”

Dozens of family members, friends and members of the community gathered at the family home to organize efforts to search for the missing teen.

“This is not in her character at all to disappear,” Green said. “If she’s even going to be 10 minutes late she calls and texts my mom to let her know what’s the situation.”

Family said Adkins hasn’t texted or called anyone since Monday. She’s never run away before either.

“According to her family, this is the first time Ke’Asia has left home and not kept in touch with her family,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

The Dinwiddie High School varsity cheer-leading team walked door to door handing out flyers with “MISSING CHILD” and Adkin’s photograph.

“We are trying to get everybody to search for her because we know she’s around here. She’s going to come home,” Adkin’s coach Breanna Glass said optimistically.

If anyone has seen Ke’Asia, please call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.