Dinwiddie teen reported missing

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — The Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding 17-year-old Ke’Asia Adkins.

Her family last saw her at their Sentry Hill Court home in North Dinwiddie on Monday morning.

“According to her family, this is the first time Ke’Asia has left home and not kept in touch with her family,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

If anyone has seen Ke’Asia, please call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.