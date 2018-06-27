× Petersburg shooting suspect arrested in Dinwiddie County

PETERSBURG, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Petersburg apartment complex Tuesday night.

Police were called to 400 Roberts Avenue for the report of a person shot at approximately 7:00 p.m. The shooting happened at the Jesse Lee Apartments, near S Crater Road.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder near building 700. The victim, identified as Marquis Jones, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from Petersburg and Deputies from Dinwiddie arrested the suspect, Sheldon Epps Jr., Wednesday at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Epps Jr. was found inside of a residence in the 17000 block of Shady Lane in Dinwiddie County.

He has been charged with, felony reckless handling of a firearm, felony malicious wounding, and misdemeanor discharge a firearm in a public place.

If you have additional information that could help police, call Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.