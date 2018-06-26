1 wounded in Petersburg shooting: Crime Insider

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police are investigating after a person was shot at a Petersburg apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to Crime Insider sources.
Those sources say the shooting happened at the Jesse Lee Apartments, near S Crater Road. The shooting happened in front of building 700, according to sources.
The shooting victim was struck in the shoulder and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
However, investigators have not confirmed that information.
If you have information that could help police, call Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.
Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.
37.227928 -77.401927