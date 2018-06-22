Tree smashes into Highland Springs homes

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. — A large tree fell on multiple homes on North New Avenue and North Mapleleaf Avenue in Highland Springs.

No information about the magnitude of the damage, nor injuries associated with the fallen tree have been released.

More than seven inches of rain fell in eastern Henrico Friday morning.

The rain flooded roads and prompted the shutdown of Richmond International Airport.

The airport reopened at about 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.