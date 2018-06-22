FLASH FLOODS: Richmond airport closed until 9 a.m.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Richmond International Airport is closed until at least 9 a.m., an airport spokesperson announced Friday morning. Updates would be provided as new information became available, he added.

“Due to heavy rains, RIC is experiencing flooding in some areas, including roadways leading to the passenger terminal and some ramp areas,” the spokesperson tweeted. “Maintenance and public safety workers are onsite as we assess conditions and work to restore services.”

Click here to check the status of your flight.

More flooding images from @Flack4RIC. Numerous roads, roads, parking decks are closed around the airport. Photos via @markaherzog #RVA pic.twitter.com/DUEnsW495h — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) June 22, 2018

Airfield images taken a short while ago by Airport Ops. pic.twitter.com/zmiPDZsktQ — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) June 22, 2018