Chesterfield renames road to honor fallen officer Gary Buro

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The access road at Clover Hill Athletic Complex was renamed Gary Buro Way to honor the fallen Chesterfield Police Officer.

Buro was 34-year-old when he was shot and killed responding to a domestic call May 4, 2006.

"He loved life and had a great sense of humor. He was always there to lend a helping hand," Chesterfield Police Lt. Mark Haynes said. "He was out there helping people every night that he worked."

Buro's partner Joseph Diman returned fire and killed the man who shot Buro.

Diman, who was shot five times that day, recently retired from the Chesterfield Police force.

"We entered this residence and attempted to speak with a male party there and he produced a firearm and opened fire on us, tragically killing my partner," Diman said at his retirement ceremony last month. "It’s not something you just get over, especially if you have physical injuries."

