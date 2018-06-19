Man in hotel barricade situation was released from psychiatric hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The man barricade himself inside a Richmond hotel room for four hours Tuesday was recently released from Central State psychiatric hospital, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say the man, who CBS 6 has identified, but is not naming at this time, was admitted to the hospital for a 72 hour hold last week but was released on June 12.

Tuesday incident started after reports that a person on the 15th floor of the Omni Richmond Hotel busted out a window.

Crime Insider sources say the man triggered the sprinkler system and at least half of the 15th floor at the hotel had water damage.

Notes scribbled on phonebook paper with the word "HELP" were tossed from the 15th floor window.

The man barricaded himself inside the room, while police converged on the Shockoe Slip hotel.

Police assessed the situation and said they believed the person in the hotel was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

"Looks like there's three pieces of paper taped to the window, but I’m not sure what they are supposed to say or anything though," said one witness.

Video captured by CBS 6 shows a man inside of the hotel room, kicking down a wall to go into another room. Sources say both rooms had “significant damage.”

After being holed up for more than four hours, the male suspect was located by a police K9 and taken into police custody, "unharmed and safe."

Crime Insider sources say the man is now being evaluated at Chippenham Hospitals Tucker Psychiatric Pavilion.

Those sources say the man did not have a weapon. He has not been charged with a crime at this time but is expected to be charged with destruction of property.