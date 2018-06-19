Police respond to Omni Richmond Hotel

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have converged on the Omni Richmond Hotel, on 12th Street and East Cary Street in Shockoe Slip, Tuesday afternoon.

A person on an upper-level floor of the hotel busted out a window, Richmond Police confirmed.

A page from a directory with the word “HELP” on it fell out of the window, according to witnesses.

.@RichmondPolice continue working a "barricade" situation at the Omni Richmond Hotel. A viewer sent us these photos of the broken hotel window and the page with the word "Help" that was thrown from the hotel. #RVA pic.twitter.com/YncdjiwCUY — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) June 19, 2018

Police continue to assess the situation, but believe the person in the hotel is in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Some roads in the area have been closed off as officers work to bring the situation under control.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.