Police respond to Omni Richmond Hotel

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have converged on the Omni Richmond Hotel, on 12th Street and East Cary Street in Shockoe Slip, Tuesday afternoon.
A person on an upper-level floor of the hotel busted out a window, Richmond Police confirmed.
A page from a directory with the word “HELP” on it fell out of the window, according to witnesses.
Police continue to assess the situation, but believe the person in the hotel is in the midst of a mental health crisis.
Some roads in the area have been closed off as officers work to bring the situation under control.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.
37.535840 -77.435851