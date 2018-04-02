Police investigating fatal shooting in Highland Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting in Highland Springs.

Officers were called to Hanover Road and Nine Mile Road to investigate the shooting," Henrico Police Lt. Stanton said Sunday night. "This investigation has transitioned into a death investigation and remains ongoing at this time."

The victim was later identified as Stephen Powell, 33, of Beaver Road in Henrico.

"[He] was found deceased inside a vehicle at the scene," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "The suspect, Mr. Branden Dalay, 23, of Fenestra Circle in North Chesterfield, Virginia, has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Use of a firearm in commission of a felony, Burglary, and Grand Larceny (auto). Additional charges are pending."

Dalay was believed to be the person who fired shots at police during a pursuit Monday morning in western Henrico. He was taken into custody following an hours-long search that closed the interstate overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

