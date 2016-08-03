Bond denied for bondsman said to demand sex acts for bail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico judge denied the bond for the man accused of offering his service in exchange for sexual favors from his clients.

The bond hearing for 60-year-old Vladimir Tarabay, who worked at Fast Bail Bonding, was Wednesday.

Prosecutors argued that Tarabay was a flight risk, and the judge agreed.

Prosecutors also revealed more charges against Tarabay, including rape in the City of Richmond and extortion and solicitation of prostitution in Henrico County.

Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Feinmel said Tarabay did not just target female inmates.

"He is preying on people who are very vulnerable. or in very bad states in their life,” Feinmel said.

"It's, for example, a boyfriend who's in jail and a woman who's contacted him,” he explained. “And asked him to bond out the boyfriend and been told that she can work the fee off for sexual favors."

But Tarabay's attorney Craig Cooley argued that his client has strong ties in the community, owning at least 50 properties in the Richmond area.

He also said that Tarabay served in the Air Force for 22 years.

Cooley questioned the credibility of the victims who have come forward.

Outside of court, Tarabay's supporters declined to comment.

While the investigation continues, prosecutors said the public can still trust many people in bail bonding industry – and that people who have used Tarabay in the past have nothing to worry about.

"People who are on bond who are compliant with court orders have nothing to worry about,” Feinmel said.

"A lot of legitimate bondsman in this area are rallying,” Feinmel added. “They're very concerned about this, they're concerned about the stain on their industry."

A victim comes forward

A woman who said she was violated came forward to talk about the experience.

"I don't know what gave him the impression that I would do that,” said Jennifer Smith. "I've never had a bondsman do that to me ever.”

Smith was charged with Grand Larceny and she contacted Fast Bail Bonding for help.

"We did some paperwork,” Smith said. “He took a picture of me.”

“He said you're going with me,” Smith said. “Fine. I didn't understand why I had to go with him to the car.”

Smith said she gave Tarabay $500 of her $1,500 bond to get out of the Henrico jail.

While the two sat in the jail's parking lot, she said Tarabay pulled his pants down and told her to perform a sex act on him for the remaining balance.

“No, that's not what I do,” Smith responded. “He immediately went in his glove compartment pulled out a pair of cuffs, and cuffed me and took me back into the jail.”

Smith eventually got out of jail.

"Inmates that didn't have enough money to get their self out of on bond, he would accept a small amount or sexual favors ,” said Henrico Sheriff Mike Wade.

Sheriff Wade told WTVR CBS 6 reporter Sandra Jones in an exclusive interview that the investigation began after at least two alleged victims came forward.

"It's something we've heard of and tried to investigate in the past, but until we got these two women who came forward, and agreed to cooperate, it really started the ball rolling,” Wade said.

Smith said she wanted other victims to speak out.

"I am not the only one,” said Smith. "You still need to come up and tell somebody because that is a violation. And he does not have the right to do that to us."

The Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office is asking potential victims to call their office at 804-501-5365.

