Sarah Huckabee Sanders denies reports of leaving White House

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has denied a CBS News report that she is leaving her post in the Trump administration.

Citing sources inside the White House and close to the administration, the report says Sanders has told friends that she plans to leave the administration at the end of the year.

In response to the story, Sanders says she loves her job and is honored to work with President Donald Trump.

“Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my “plans to leave the WH” without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS,” she tweeted.

CBS News also reported that principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah is planning to leave the Trump administration as well. There was no timetable for his departure. He declined to comment on the record, according to CBS News.

Several staffers have left the Trump administration over the last several months including Communications Director Hope Hicks; Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert; and National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton; and communications aide Steven Cheung.