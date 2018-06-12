× Police identify 64-year-old woman killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the 64-year-old woman killed when her vehicle drove off the road and struck a tree in Chesterfield County Monday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. in the 7400 block of Woodpecker Road.

Investigators say a 2001 Honda CRV was traveling east on Woodpecker Road when it left the road striking a tree.

The driver of the CRV, Dorothy Ott, 64, of South Chesterfield, was transported to the VCU Medical Center where she later died.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660