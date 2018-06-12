× City launches first phase of parking study with 7 meetings

RICHMOND, Va. — The city is certainly going through a transportation transformation, and a big part of the changes includes parking.

Richmond City officials will host seven meetings to discuss parking in seven different areas.

The objectives of the meetings are to share the collected parking data, document community members’ parking concerns, and discuss the process to assess future demand and create parking recommendations, according to the city. The second round of meetings will be in October, to discuss the parking policy recommendations.

This a summary flyer that provides the information about all seven meetings.

See the links below for the individual meeting flyers and the Facebook Events. Please share this information with your neighbors and come prepared to discuss your parking concerns.

The city urged folks who can’t attend to contact officials here via email or call (804) 646-6348. There are also meetings held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at City Hall in room 511.