City launches first phase of parking study with 7 meetings
RICHMOND, Va. — The city is certainly going through a transportation transformation, and a big part of the changes includes parking.
Richmond City officials will host seven meetings to discuss parking in seven different areas.
The objectives of the meetings are to share the collected parking data, document community members’ parking concerns, and discuss the process to assess future demand and create parking recommendations, according to the city. The second round of meetings will be in October, to discuss the parking policy recommendations.
This a summary flyer that provides the information about all seven meetings.
See the links below for the individual meeting flyers and the Facebook Events. Please share this information with your neighbors and come prepared to discuss your parking concerns.
- Carytown Parking Meeting: Tuesday, June 12, 8-10 a.m. at Studio Two Three, 3300 W. Clay St. Flyer and Facebook Event Page
- Brookland Park/Six Points Parking Meeting: Tuesday, June 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Highland Park Senior Apartments, 1221 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Flyer and Facebook Event Page
- Scott’s Addition Parking and Circulation Meeting Wednesday, June 13, 8:30-10:30 a.m.. at Studio Two Three, 3300 W. Clay St. Flyer and Facebook Event Page
- The Fan Parking Meeting Wednesday, June 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Richmond Central DMV, 2300 W. Broad St.: Flyer and Facebook Event Page
- Downtown Parking Meeting Thursday, June 14, 10 a.m. – Noon at the Main Library, 101 E. Franklin St. Flyer and Facebook Event Page
- Manchester Parking Meeting Thursday, June 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Plant Zero Event Space, Zero E. 4th St.: Flyer and Facebook Event Page
- Libbie/Grove/Patterson Parking Meeting Saturday, June 16, 10 a.m. to Noon at Richmond Central DMV, 2300 W. Broad St.: Flyer and Facebook Event Page
The city urged folks who can’t attend to contact officials here via email or call (804) 646-6348. There are also meetings held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at City Hall in room 511.