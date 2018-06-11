Deputies: Suspect wanted in drive-by shooting, I-95 carjacking

STAFFORD, Va. — Deputies are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting and a I-95 carjacking in Stafford County.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday when deputies responded to the area of Barrows Court for a call for shots fired at a vehicle.

Deputies say they discovered that a nearby residence was struck during the drive-by shooting. Witnesses told deputies that a suspect in a dark colored Audi started shooting at occupants inside a dark colored Dodge Dart.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Stafford Deputies issued a be on the lookout (BOLO) for the dark colored Audi.

A short time later, deputies located the suspect vehicle in the area of Pine View Court. Deputies say the driver fled from law enforcement, drove to the end of a cul-de-sac, hit an I-95 guardrail, and fled on foot before car jacking another vehicle at gunpoint on I-95 south.

The carjacking victim was not injured.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied in the area of 2336 Plank Road.

Investigators have identified Robert H. Leegrand III as a person of interest in the carjacking and shooting.

He is currently wanted out of Prince William County for burglary, Fairfax County for grand larceny, and Manassas City for resisting arrest.

Because of Monday’s incidents, Stafford High School was briefly put on lockdown.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office as (540) 658-4400.