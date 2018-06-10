Midlothian teen nearly killed in Cayman Islands walks at graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFILED COUNTY, Va. -- A recent high school graduate overcame incredible odds when he walked across the state to accept his diploma on Friday.

Harrison Zierenberg received a standing ovation when he proudly walked across the stage to receive his diploma from James River High School.

Harrison suffered a severe head trauma when he was struck by a van on spring break in the Cayman Islands in April of 2015.

Doctors did not expect that Harrison would survive, let alone walk again.

But his mom, Leann Zierenberg, said her son never lost faith and never gave up hope. He persevered and he has inspired thousands with his story.

To make the day even more special, Harrison's neurosurgeon, Dr. James, flew in from the Cayman Islands to surprise Harrison and watch him graduate.