Police ID man killed in head-on crash that sent 8 to hospital

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police have released the name of the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Caroline County that sent eight other people to the hospital Sunday morning.

Officials said the accident, which involved a black SUV and a white car, happened near the 32000 block of Richmond Turnpike just after 10:30 a.m.

Sgt. Keeli Hill with Virginia State Police said 56-year-old Gregory Scott Layne of Mechanicsville was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound on Route 301 when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan XTerra with seven people inside.

"Unfortunately, Layne succumbed to his injuries at the scene," Hill said. "Layne had a infant passenger in the vehicle that did not have visual signs of injuries, but was transported to the hospital for further observation."

Additionally, Hill said the seven people inside the SUV were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said a neighbor broke out a window in the sedan to get the baby out of the car that was a still smoking.

The baby was in a child safety seat in the back seat of the car, according to multiple witness.

“He was the one who got the baby out of the car,” said Mitch Owens, who witnessed the aftermath of crash. “He had to break the window out; the doors were locked; the car was smoking on top of that. I mean, he did the right thing.”

Hill said the cause of the crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction team.

Watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for updates on this breaking story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.