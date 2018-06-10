Cosby Titans nail class 6 boys soccer title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- The Cosby Titans won the school's first class 6 state title in boys soccer after defeating Oakton 2-1 on Saturday.

The titans led throughout the match and held off a furious late rally behind their keeper, sophomore Wyatt Kistner, who made some great saves down the stretch to clinch the title.

For head coach Mike Anderson, winning the championship has been a long time coming. But it was something he did not think was a sure bet midway through the season.

“I wouldn’t have guessed it, but these guys, from about Spring break on, have been impossible to beat and playing really hard,” Anderson said.

The coach said he was proud of the team’s accomplishment.

“I couldn’t be prouder. These guys worked really hard. This is a fantastic team,” Anderson said. “I’m proud of all the guys that I have played with who had a chance to get to this game and didn’t quite get it. I hope they feel as proud as I do.”