Pastor arrested for having sex with inmates at Richmond jail, Crime Insider says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A deputy with the Richmond City Sheriff's Office has been arrested and charged with sex crimes.

Crime Insider sources confirmed 29-year-old Matthew Eli Mellerson is a deputy and also the chaplain at the Richmond Justice Center.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Mellerson on six counts of carnal knowledge of an inmate and two counts of sexual abusing an inmate.

The alleged incidents happened between Sunday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 23 of 2017, court documents revealed.

All of the inmates were males, according to Crime Insider sources.

Officials said Mellerson is on leave pending the outcome of the allegations.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for continuing coverage of this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.