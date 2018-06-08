Va. teen missing for 5 months believed to be in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Virginia teen missing for more than five months who is believed to be in Richmond.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Monticello Police said 17-year-old Alexis Margaret Williams is believed to have run away from her home in Palmyra on Jan. 5.

Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Alexis is believed to be in the Richmond area.

Williams is described as a biracial female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos.

She left her home wearing a black, red, and white jacket or gray and pink Northface jacket, according to investigators.

She sometimes wears glasses and a man’s style large wrist watch with a broken face and “ALEXIS” printed on it.

Anyone with information about Alexis is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office (Virginia) 1-434-589-8211.

SHARE on SOCIAL MEDIA to SPREAD THE WORD.

37.860987 -78.263343