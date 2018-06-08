Customers demand justice 2 months after beloved clerk’s murder: ‘He cared’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two months after a beloved clerk was fatally shot inside his convenience store in Petersburg, investigators have few clues to lead them to a suspect.

Outside the Fast Stop Deli on S. West Street in Petersburg on Friday, the balloons have deflated, the flowers have fallen and the cards faded.

But the memory of the man who was killed on the job in the crime-ravaged community lives on.

"Abdul was a great man," said Lorenzo Towler, a frequent customer of the store. "He would let you go, like if you had a dollar short, he would tell you, 'That's OK. Come back.' He had a great heart."

Maureen Tucker said the community "lost a great guy, a great person" when the victim was killed.

Tucker had been inside the store hours before the murder.

"He didn't matter what color you was or who you was, if you needed help, he was right there to help you," Tucker remembered.

That sentiment was repeated again and again by Abdul's customers.

"He would give you a little bit of credit, providing you paid him back and, which most people did around here, because he cared," Ron Little said. "He cared for the neighborhood all around here."

Police said Abdul was gunned down during an attempted robbery on Tuesday, April 10 around 9:30 p.m.

Officials said there is no surveillance video and few clues for police to follow-up on.

"He was well liked in the community and right now what we need is for that community to come to his aid now to help us solve his homicide," Lt. Emmanual Chambliss with the Petersburg Police Department said.

Anyone with information is urged to call asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.