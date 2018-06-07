Suspects in deadly shooting spree at Petersburg apartments facing new charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two men are facing murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Petersburg apartment complex in April.

Lt. Emanuel Chambliss said officers were called to the Pin Oaks Apartments on April 3 around 8:34 p.m. when neighbors heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found Glenn Moore suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Lt. Emanuel Chambliss said Thursday that two of the three suspects arrested in April are now facing new charges.

Police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a fatal shooting at the Pin Oaks Estates housing complex in Petersburg.

Officials said 28-year-old Donte Aaron Dennis of Petersburg and 28-year-old Dejuan Latel Roy of Dinwiddie were charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Additionally, 23-year-old Destini Rice was previously charged with felony accessory after the fact for her role in the murder.

According to Crime Insider Jon Burkett, three people total were injured in the shooting spree. In addition to the two men who were shot, a woman was hurt by glass that shattered when a bullet came through a window.

There have been three murders at the Pin Oaks Apartments this year.

If anyone has any additional information, believe that you heard or saw anything in that area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.