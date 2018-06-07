ChefsFeed Indie Week brings unique foodie experience to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Consider yourself a foodie? Then you probably already know about ChefsFeed Indie Week (formerly Indie Chefs Weeks) And are always super jealous they’re holding court in other cities.

Good news, they are coming to Richmond on August 23 – 26 and bringing the whole ChefsFeed Indie Week family with them.

For three nights, ChefsFeed Indie Week will take over Brenner Pass in Scott’s Addition and serve 12-course menus featuring a different chef each course, except for Sunday where every chef will participate. You’ll be able to see the action and interact with each chef close up and personal.

It’s a veritable who’s who in the food world (18 chefs, plus five locals) with multiple James Beard awards and Food and Wine Best New Chefs including locals Adam Hall of Saison, Olivia Wilson of Brenner Pass, Shola Walker of Mahogany Sweets, Randall Doetzer of Nota Bene and Brittanny Anderson of Brenner Pass.

“[I’m] Excited to meet creative people from around the country. Brittanny Anderson hooked it up. Jeffery Vance from No Anchor in Seattle works with two of my best friends and former Saison dudes Chris Elford and Max Sayer, so in a roundabout way to work with him would be really neat!” Adam Hall, owner of Saison, said.

Out of towners include down-the-road James Beard semi-finalist Ian Boden of the Shack In Staunton, Virginia, Colleen Quarls of the much lauded Turkey & the Wolf in New Orleans, and John Yao of Kato in Santa Monica, Ca. For more information and to snag a ticket at early bird pricing, go here.