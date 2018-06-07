ALDI hosting hiring event for Richmond-area grocery stores
RICHMOND, Va. – ALDI is hosting a hiring event Wednesday, June 13 for its Richmond-area grocery stores.
The grocery store chain is looking to hire full-time store associates for its stores in Chester, Colonial Heights, Henrico, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, North Chesterfield and Richmond.
The company says associate positions begin at $12.35 per hour, with a pay increase to $12.70 after 6 months of employment.
The hiring event will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hampton Inn & Suites, located at 5406 Glenside Driver in Richmond.
Job Requirements:
- Must be 18 years or older to apply
- High school diploma or GED preferred
- Drug screening and background check
- Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday
- Retail experience preferred
- Ability to lift 45 pounds
The grocery store chain was recently named to the Forbes 2017 list of America’s Best Large Employers for the fourth consecutive year.