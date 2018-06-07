× ALDI hosting hiring event for Richmond-area grocery stores

RICHMOND, Va. – ALDI is hosting a hiring event Wednesday, June 13 for its Richmond-area grocery stores.

The grocery store chain is looking to hire full-time store associates for its stores in Chester, Colonial Heights, Henrico, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, North Chesterfield and Richmond.

The company says associate positions begin at $12.35 per hour, with a pay increase to $12.70 after 6 months of employment.

The hiring event will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hampton Inn & Suites, located at 5406 Glenside Driver in Richmond.

Job Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Drug screening and background check

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Ability to lift 45 pounds

The grocery store chain was recently named to the Forbes 2017 list of America’s Best Large Employers for the fourth consecutive year.