Driver strikes pedestrian on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HANOVER, Va. — A pedestrian struck by a driver on Mechanicsville Turnpike sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to VCU Medical Center on Wednesday.

Sgt. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said the road will be closed for some time as officers investigate the crash.

Westbound lanes on Mechanicsville Turnpike, at Old Hickory Drive, are currently closed. This location is near Lee Davis High School.

This is a breaking new alert and will be updated with more information.