RICHMOND, Va – Even 55 years after her death, Virginia native Patsy Cline remains and icon and legend of country music. One story of her too-short lifer is that of a friendship between her and a special fan, Louise Seger. That story is the basis for the musical, "Always, Patsy Cline, " which is currently showing at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg. Stars, Carter Calvert and Sally Struthers along with Riverside's artistic director, Patrick A'Hearn joined us in-studio.