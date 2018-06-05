× Fire tears through Lake Chesdin home

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va – A fire tore through a home near Lake Chesdin early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home, along Shoreview Drive in Dinwiddie County, around 2:45 a.m.

Crews had the fire under control around 5 a.m.

At 7 a.m., firefighters could still be seen spraying water from above on top of the house.

Investigators said nobody was injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.