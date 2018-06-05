× 87-year-old woman killed in Route 288 crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified a North Carolina woman killed Monday afternoon in Chesterfield. Polly Elaine Bryant, 87, of Moyock, North Carolina, was killed in Monday’s accident on Route 288 near Courthouse Road.

“The Trooper’s preliminary investigation revealed [Bryant] was driving a 2013 Honda CR-V southbound on Route 288 when she ran off road left, striking an embankment, forcing the vehicle to overturn several times,” Virginia State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill said. “Bryant was wearing her seat belt and was transported to the hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. Unfortunately, Bryant succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.