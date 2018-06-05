14-year-old Ashland teen missing since Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Va. -- Police said that 14-year-old Jacob Drake Shelton was last seen about 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 3, 2018. He left his Ashland home to go to a friend’s house and has had no contact with his family since that time,according to police.

Although there is no foul play indicated, his family and the Ashland Police Department are concerned for his well-being given the amount of time that has transpired.

Shelton was described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Shelton’s location should call (804) 730-6140 or (804) 798-1227.