Illegal alcohol sales, strippers discovered in raid at Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. — During a raid at a Petersburg residential home, law enforcement officials discovered illegal alcohol sales, strippers performing, and other illegal activity, according to Petersburg Police.

The unlicensed establishment, located in the 1600 block of Montpelier Street, was the subject of a raid by Petersburg police, Virginia State Police and Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) on June 2, at approximately 2:00 a.m.

Petersburg Police executed a search warrant in connection to illegal alcohol sales at the residential home.

Law enforcement officials discovered illegal alcohol sales that were taking place at the residence, strippers performing, food sales taking place and other suspected illegal activity.

As officials raided the resident home, police say there were still customers attempting to patronize the unlicensed establishment. Officials say there were over 20 people inside, including customers and employees.

“There is no place in a residential community for this type of activity. Illegal establishments of this type tend to bring about disturbances involving loud music, fights, and sometimes gun violence,” Lieutenant Emanuel Chambliss with the Petersburg Police Department said.

ABC agents seized alcohol and other evidence associated with illegal activity, according to police.

Several people were arrested in connection the illegal operation. Charges will be brought forward by the ABC, according to police.

“This type of activity will not be tolerated in the City of Petersburg. The Petersburg Bureau will utilize all resources available to remove this type of activity from our communities,” Chambliss added.

If you have any information, have seen or heard of this type of activity occurring in the City of Petersburg, contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

