West End shooting prompted lockdown of nearby school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man shot himself in the leg Monday morning in western Henrico. The shooting, reported on Dena Drive, prompted the lockdown of at least one school. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Police are investigating the shooting that was reported along the 1600 block of Dena Drive, near Parham and Three Chopt roads. The shooting was reported at 8:16 a.m.

The man’s injuries were considered non life-threatening, according to police.

Dena Drive is located near Ridge Elementary School and Tuckahoe Middle School.

Tuckahoe principal Ann Greene sent an email to parents of children at the middle school.

“This morning there was a neighborhood disturbance near our school,” the email began. “As a precautionary measure, and in cooperation with Henrico County police, we put the school in lockdown at approximately 8:35 am. We lifted the lockdown at approximately 8:45 am. Although there was no threat to our students or campus, we were advised to place the school on lockdown for precautionary measures.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.