Mechanicsville man accused of trying to burn down home with family inside

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. — A Mechanicsville man is behind bars accused of setting fire to a Fluvanna County home and trying to kill the people living there early Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1200 block of Miles Jackson Road in Palmyra.

Officials said three people were inside the home when it went up in flames, but that they managed to get out safely and were not hurt.

“Fire crews arrived and were able to extinguish the blaze, although the dwelling was severely damaged,” Capt. David R. Wells with the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said their investigation found that 26-year-old Cole Spencer Augustus Carter intentionally set the blaze.

“Carter was located by Fluvanna County Deputies later in the day and taken into custody,” Wells said.

Carter was charged with one count of arson, three counts of attempted murder, one count of violating a protective order and one count of giving false information to law enforcement.

Carter is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

This is a developing story