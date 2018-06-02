16-year-old girl ejected killed; woman injured in I-64 wreck

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A teenage girl was killed and a woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-64 in Goochland County late Friday night.

Virginia State Police officials said troopers were called to I-64, .5 miles east of Route 629, at 11:30 p.m.

“Genna Elizabeth Hankee, 31, of Elkton, Va., was driving a 1998 Honda Accord westbound when she struck a 2016 Nissan Sedan hauling a trailer, driven by, Lori Ann Ivens, 42, of Madisonville, Tenn., in the rear,” Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said.

Hill said the crash forced both vehicles to run off the road. The Nissan rolled over and landed on the driver’s side, Hill said.

Officials said Ivens had serious injuries and her passenger, 16-year-old Breeanna Kaylnn Rose of Madisonville, Tenn., had life-threatening injuries after being partially ejected from the vehicle.

Ivens and Rose were transported to an area hospital where Rose died of her injuries.

Officials said neither of the victims were wearing their seat belts.

Hankee, who was also not wearing her seat belt, was not injured.

She was charged with Reckless driving; failure to maintain control.

Hill said the crash remains under investigation with the aid of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

