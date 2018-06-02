Bike MS Ride: Thousands pedal for multiple sclerosis research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — The Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2018 got underway Saturday in Richmond and more than 79 teams of riders pedaled to raise money for research.

Hundreds of bikers set off early Saturday morning in Richmond for the 75-mile haul to Williamsburg to make a difference in the lives of people affected by the disease.

For many cyclists it was a two-day journey, with a return trip to Richmond.

Anchors Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns, along with 14 other co-workers, friends and family members, worked hard to raise money to battle multiple sclerosis.

According to the organizers, more than $630,000 has been raised for research that will hopefully change lives and end MS. The WTVR CBS 6 team raised more than $20,000 this year.

Click here to make a donation.

