Ashland man arrested for possession of child porn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — An Ashland man is behind bars after being charged with possession of child pornography Friday.

Investigators arrested 40-year-old Donny Lewis Dixon and charged him with one count of possession of child pornography after executing a search warrant at his home. He is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information on this investigation to either contact them at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.