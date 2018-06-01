× Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting involving two officers that took place outside the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m., the two officers involved were on patrol when they tried to investigate suspicious activity, according to police.

“A female connected with that suspicious activity attempted to leave in a vehicle, nearly striking the officers,” a spokesperson for Chesterfield County Police said. “Officers discharged their firearms, striking the female driver. The officers involved in the shooting immediately provided first aid until the arrival of medical support.”

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officers involved were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

