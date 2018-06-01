Williamsburg woman killed after skydiving error

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Williamsburg woman, described as an experienced skydiver with thousands of jumps to her credit, was killed Thursday while skydiving as part of a South Carolina show.

Carolyn Clay, 68, died after a hard landing at CarolinaFest ’18, Herald Online reported.

SkyDive Carolinas spokesman Ryan Levesque told the newspaper Clay’s main parachute “safely deployed,” but a problem arose shortly thereafter.

“This is a case of diver error, or you could call it human error, in the part of the skydiver,” Chester County coroner Terry Tinker said.

Investigators did not elaborate on the nature of her error.

Carolyn Clay’s husband of 44 years told the newspaper his wife took up skydiving after leaving the Navy and fell in love with the sport.

“That’s how we met, skydiving,” Charles Clay told the Herald Online. “She never stopped doing it.”