Couple missing, car washed away in flash flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. -- The search continues Thursday morning for a man and woman washed away in an Albemarle County flash flood.

"At approximately 9:30 p.m. [Wednesday] there was a flash flood of Ivy Creek in Albemarle County and a vehicle and its two occupants, a man and a woman, went missing near the intersection of Old Ballard Rd and Martin Farm Ln," a spokesperson with Charlottesville Emergency Management said. "A Silver Toyota Prius was observed being swept away in flood waters with its two occupants outside their vehicle and in the water. A second vehicle was also swept away but its single occupant was rescued from the water."

Water rescues were also underway in Lynchburg early Thursday morning.

"The Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority is closely monitoring local reservoirs and no risk to these dams has been identified," the spokesperson continued. "There are significant road closures and moderate damage to one single-family home in Western Albemarle."

Albemarle declared a local emergency Wednesday night related to flooding in the county. All schools in the county are closed Thursday.

In Madison County, firefighters performed multiple water rescues.

This is a developing story.

Police in Central Virginia are searching this morning for two people swept away by a flash flood. Their car was caught in a rush of water last night in Albemarle County, near the city of Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/JTpeoV9YEi — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 31, 2018

Crews are working to clear debris from a #mudslide on Route 33 in Standardsville, Virginia. Please use extreme caution if traveling this morning as numerous roads in Albemarle, Greene and Madison counties are also closed. pic.twitter.com/3msRFtQ5uW — Kimberly Flores Guzmán (@kfloresguzman) May 31, 2018