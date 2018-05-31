Richmond’s Sugar Shack Donuts makes list of Best Doughnut Shops in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sugar Shack Donuts in Richmond has been named one of the Best Doughnut Shops in America by Travelocity, an online travel website.

In honor of National Doughnut Day on June 1, Travelocity scoured all 50 states for the best doughnut shops in the county.

Travelocity highlighted Sugar Shack’s always-rotating menu and their “over-the-top concoctions” such as the Tastes Like a Somoa donut.

“Richmond’s own Sugar Shack Donuts serves up the closest thing you’ll find to wholesome doughnuts—think coffee from ethical farms, fresh fruit and herbs, and locally sourced ingredients, when possible,” said the website.

The original Sugar Shack Donuts is located at 1001 N. Lombardy Street in Richmond. Additional shops are located in Henrico and Chesterfield Counties.