Hanover biology teacher arrested on indecent liberties charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A high school biology teacher in Hanover County was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

Sgt. James Cooper James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Miranda Nicole Pauley was charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and one count of use of a communication system for crimes against children.

Cooper said Pauley is being held without bond on the charges, which are class six felonies, at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Pauley taught biology at Patrick Henry High School in Ashland, according to the school's website.

Officials with Hanover County Public Schools released the following statement about the arrest:

"This news is very disturbing, and we take these matters seriously," Chris R. Whitley, a spokesperson for Hanover County Public Schools, said. "We became aware of the arrest this afternoon and immediately referred it to our Human Resources Department. While our policy prohibits the release of specific details concerning personnel-related matters, we will continue to work closely and in full cooperation with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office."

Additionally, Whitley said Pauley is no longer employed by the district.

Investigators asked anyone with additional information to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.