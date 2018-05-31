Man charged after disturbance on Delta flight forces pilot to land in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A man has been charged after a Delta flight was forced to land in Tulsa following a disturbance on board.

The plane, which was headed from Portland to Atlanta Wednesday, was diverted after an incident involving an “unruly passenger,” airport officials said.

The passenger has since been identified as 29-year-old Bolutife Olusegun Olorunda, a resident of Vancouver, Washington, was removed from the flight in Tulsa.

Officials said Olorunda was acting erratically and disturbing others on board.

According to an affidavit, he was singing loudly, screaming and disrupting other passengers.

Flight crew members felt like the man was acting in a manner that caused concern for the safety and security of the flight, officials said.

When flight attendants approached him, Olorunda allegedly ignored them and continued acting strangely.

When a flight attendant tried to intervene, Olorunda allegedly threatened the flight attendant, saying, “Don’t touch me and if you touch me again you will regret it.”

After Olorunda allegedly threatened the flight attendant and ignored the orders of an air marshal, the captain decided to divert to the Tulsa International Airport.

When the aircraft landed, the Tulsa International Airport Police removed and detained Olorunda.

He has been charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants.

United States Attorney Trent Shores issued the following statement:

“It is the mission of the United States Attorney’s Office to enforce the laws of the United States. This includes federal laws prohibiting interference with flight crew members and attendants. We will seek to hold accountable anyone who threatens the safety of flight staff and passengers. My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to promote security of air travel.”