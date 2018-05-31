Driver charged in crash that killed 21-year-old Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old Stony Creek man was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter following a crash that killed 21-year-old Justin Wayne Ritt, of Chesterfield.

“The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that Clarence Ronald Seabolt III, 22, was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang northbound on I-95 [near Route 288] when Seabolt ran off road right, striking a dirt bank and tree, causing the vehicle to rollover several times,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. ” Seabolt and Ritt were ejected from the vehicle. Seabolt was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Ritt was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

While the cause of the crash remained under investigation, alcohol was being considered a factor, police said.

The crash was reported Friday, May 25, at approximately 2:10 a.m.

A GoFundMe was established to help Witt’s family pay for unexpected funeral costs.