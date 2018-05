Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- The cause of an explosion and fire that destroyed a Powhatan barn remained under investigation Wednesday morning.

A homeowner called 911 after hearing a boom Tuesday night.

When firefighters arrived at the home on Schroeder Road, the metal barn/garage was fully engulfed in flames.

Fortunately no one was hurt in the fire.

