Man carjacked after being set up by women he met online: Crime Insider

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was carjacked at gunpoint in Petersburg Wednesday night.

Crime Insider sources say the male victim was set up by two women he met on social media.

Those sources say the victim picked up the two women on Oakland Street. As he drove away, one woman said she forgot something at her car.

When the male victim took the women back, police say three men, one with a gun, demanded him out of his car.

Crime Insider sources say two men got in his silver Volkswagen Jetta, while the two women fled the scene in another car with the third male suspect.

The male victim was unharmed during the carjacking.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

