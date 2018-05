Seafood Lover’s Delight

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Tom Schumaker from Commonwealth Senior Living demonstrated how to make a seared shrimp & scallops dish in a mushroom sauce.

SEARED SCALLOPS & SHRIMP IN MUSHROOM WINE SAUCE

321 CALORIES

YIELD FOUR (4) SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS:

* 1 POUND OF FRESH PEELED AND DEVAINED HEADLESS SHRIMP (16 TO 18 COUNT)

* 1 POUND FRESH SEA SCALLOPS

* 2 TABLESPOONS EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

* 2 TABLESPOONS FRESH BASIL

* 1 SMALL GARLIC CLOVE MINCED

* JUICE OF ONE (1) LEMON

* ¼ CUP CUT SPRING ONIONS

* 1 CUP FRESH CHERRY TOMATOES (ROUGH CUT)

* ½ CUP SLICED MUSHROOMS

* ¼ CUP WHITE WINE (YOUR FAVORITE)

PREPERATION:

IN A LARGE SKILLET HEAT OLIVE OIL, MINCED GARLIC, FRESH BASIL AND SPRING ONIONS… ADD SCALLOPS & SHRIMP UNTIL SHRIMP TURNS PINK… ADD CHERRY TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS & JUICE FROM LEMON…. DEGLAZE PAN WITH WHITE WINE….

SERVE:

SERVE ON A BED OF PASTA, RICE OR MIXED GREEN SALAD