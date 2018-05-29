Aunt died trying to save nephew drowning in Chesterfield pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – An investigation by police has initially determined that an adult female and juvenile drowned in the deep end of a pool when the woman tried to help the six-year-old boy.

At about 5:18 p.m. on Sunday, May 27, police responded to the pool at the Chesterfield Village Apartments in the 200 block of Lingstorm Lane.

Responding officers learned a juvenile male and an adult female were found unresponsive in the swimming pool.

The male, Cah’lik Brown, 6, and the female, Christina Awosina, 23, were removed from the pool by other community members, according to Chesterfield Police.

Officers and community members performed CPR on them. Rescue personnel arrived and transported both to Chippenham Hospital, where both were pronounced dead.

Cah’lik and Awosina both lived in the 7700 block of Belasco Drive.

Awosina was Cah’lik’s aunt.

At this point, the investigation indicates they both entered the deep end of the pool.

At one point, Cah’lik let go of the pool wall and began to struggle in the water. Awosina let go of the pool wall in an attempt to help Cah’lik, and she began to struggle in the water, as well.

Police continue to investigate this incident, but at this point foul play is not suspected.

Shawn Swinson, who lives in an apartment near the pool, said he was readying his infant son to head to the pool when he heard sirens.

"Walked out and there was fire, police, EMS everywhere and everyone was crowded out front,” he said. "Didn't really know what was going on until I saw the child having chest compression done."

A sign posted inside the pool area read there was "No Lifeguard" on duty. Neighbors said the complex does provide what they called a "pool monitor." Swinson said management at the apartment complex is usually very responsive, and he hoped the pool area was better monitored in the future.

"Hopefully the management here gets the message, and they make it right. Nothing is ever going to make it right for the family," Swinson said.

