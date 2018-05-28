× Missing teen believed to be in Richmond

GRENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — Tyreaka Fisher, 17, is missing, according to the Greensville County Sheriff’s Department.

Fisher was last seen at the Fas Shop Market in Jarratt, Va. on the morning of May 27, 2018.

“It is believed that she left the residence on her own accord,” investigators said. “She is believed to be in the area of South Richmond.”

Fisher was described as a black female with short black hair, approximately 5’6” tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200.